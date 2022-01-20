Dele Adeleke responds to Davido’s outburst on social media

Adele Adeleke, a cousin to Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke aka Davido has responded to the singer’s outburst on social media a couple of days ago.

It would be recalled that Dele Adeleke revealed his intention to vie against his uncle, Ademola Adeleke in the Osun governorship election. The declaration infuriated the Nigerian music superstar, Davido who dubbed his cousin a traitor on social media.

Davido also in his response accused the governorship aspirant’s “people” of including the death of his mother, Veronica, in an article they released after the singer called him out.

Reacting to the claim, Dele said he would never allow anyone to denigrate Davido’s mother’s memories as he also lost his mother at a tender age.

Alleging that people had taken it upon themselves to write whatever they want, he also claimed that some of the singer’s fans have been sending him death threats.

Further, Dele insisted that he was not that kind of person. He also added that he had maintained decorum in the face of provocation.

Stating that he respects the singer’s decision to support their uncle, he added that Osun residents deserve the best and will give the governorship position to the best man.

Read Adele Adeleke’s thread below.

