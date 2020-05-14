Dele Alli says he’s ‘okay’ after being held at knifepoint during burglary

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Dele Alli says hisself and everyone in his house are ‘okay’ following a robbery that went down at his house.

Two men broke into the 24-year-old’s house in north London, where he is spending lockdown with his brother and their respective partners.

Alli was threatened and punched during the incident and suffered minor facial injuries in a scuffle, as the intruders stole items of jewellery including watches.

Read Also: Rose criticizes EPL restart plans, says football shouldn’t even be mentioned during pandemic

“Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support,” Alli posted on Twitter.

His club, Spurs added: “We have been offering our support to Dele and those isolating with him. We encourage anyone with any information to help the police with their investigation to come forward.”

Recall that in March, the family of Alli’s Spurs team-mate Jan Vertonghen was robbed at knifepoint while he was away on Champions League duty.

