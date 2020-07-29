Dele-Bashiru ready to compete for place after sealing Sheffield Wednesday move

Nigerian midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru says he is ready and willing to compete for playing time after securing permanent move to Sheffield Wednesday.

The 19-year-old, who rose through the youth ranks in Manchester City from the age of eight, became the first summer signing at Hillsborough.

Sheffield made the announcement on their official website on Wednesday, as the versatile midfielder is confident the move will work for the good of his career.

“I’m honoured to sign for Sheffield Wednesday and I’m excited to be here,” he said.

“I’m at an age now where I want to be playing first team football and I am confident it will fall into place for me here.

“I know there are other players in the same position but competition for places is a positive.

“My game is about power, strength and pace, I like to go box to box and I like taking on a shot too.

“The manager has shown a desire to bring me to the club and that means a lot. He has a good CV and I’m sure this is the right platform for me at this stage of my career.”

Dele-Bashiru’s elder brother, Tomiwa, plays at Watford.

