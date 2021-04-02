Dele Giwa's tragedy reason I refused to collect IGP's invitation letter —Sunday Igboho | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Dele Giwa’s tragedy reason I refused to collect IGP’s invitation letter —Sunday Igboho
Self-styled Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, has given reasons why he refused to honour an invitation from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, citing the letter bomb that killed top Nigerian journalist, Dele Giwa, some years ago.
Igboho who spoke through his media aide, Olayomi Koiki, on Thursday, said a letter was sent to him by the IGP via courier, requesting for an audience but that he refused to receive the letter because of what happened to Giwa.
In the statement, Koiki admitted that a letter was sent on Thursday morning to his boss and another with about 15 police officers but both letters were not received by Igboho’s security operatives due to safety reasons as such a “letter had purportedly led to the death of Nigerian journalist, Dele Giwa.”
“We would like to tell the international communities and every Nigerian that this morning, 1st of April, 2021, a letter was sent via DHL to Chief Sunday Igboho but the letter was not received by his security operatives,” the statement begins.
Continuing, it said:
Read also: There’ll be unrest in Nigeria if Sunday Igboho is arrested, detained or killed —Fani-Kayode
“Later around 3 pm of the same day, a team of about 6 men without uniform arrived in a Corolla car and another 9 were in police uniform but all were identified as police officers.
“They wanted to see Chief Sunday Igboho with a letter said to have been addressed to him by the Inspector General of Police. Again, the letter was not received by Chief Sunday’s security team.
“Chief Sunday would like to know why a letter was sent to him and for what purpose. If the IG of police wants to invite him, we would like him to first send the same letter to all the bandits and Boko Haram members killing our mother’s and farmers and those kidnapping them.
“Since the IG of police wants to invite him, he should make a public statement addressed to Chief Sunday Igboho.
“We should all remember how letters had been sent to previous Yoruba sons like the late Dele Giwa”, he stated.
