Dele Momodu accuses Buhari’s govt of ‘dragging Nigeria back to Stone Age’

A prominent journalist, Dele Momodu, has accused the current administration of plunging the country into economic crisis due to bad policies.

Momodu stated this on Friday, via a post on his verified Facebook page, while noting that the policies of President Muhammadu Buhari had dragged Nigeria back into the Stone Age.

“My opposition to Buhari today is nothing personal. He is likable when you meet him, but his administrative style is horrible.

“His government has taken Nigeria back to the Stone Age. We have never been this divided.

READ ALSO: Lawan defends Buhari’s govt over diversification of economy

“The economy is wobbly, while insecurity is at its worst ever in supposed peacetime.

Nonetheless, Momodu advocated the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as an alternative to the current challenges plaguing the country.

“[The] PDP is the only practical political party available within which serious opposition can hope to sack the APC behemoth and send them back to wherever they came from,” he further explained.

