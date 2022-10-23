Dele Momodu accuses Tinubu of repackaging Abiola’s 1993 document

The Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has described as fake the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

APC had on Friday unveiled an 80-page manifesto of its presidential candidate tagged “Renewed Hope 2023.”

The ruling party promised to tackle insecurity, poor economy and other crises in the country if given the mandate next year.

However, the Publisher of Ovation Magazine said in a statement on Sunday the ruling party was short of ideas.

The PDP chieftain insisted that the party’s manifesto was a plagiarized copy of late MKO Abiola’s campaign document.

He also accused APC of failure to meet the needs and aspirations of Nigerians in its seven years rule

The statement read: “After carefully reading through the much-awaited APC Presidential Campaign Manifesto that was released over the weekend, we cannot but conclude that the elephant has given birth to an ant. After such a long delay, what the APC presidential candidate has come up with is a series of platitudes, half-thoughts, poor reasoning, and copied notes packaged and presented as ‘Renewed Hope.’

“The APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, could not even come up with something original: ‘Renewed Hope 2023.’ Really? This is again, another attempt by the APC candidate to appropriate Bashorun MKO Abiola’s Legacy. It would be more salutary if he were to run on his own steam instead of copying the memory of a man whose life trajectory was uncommon and whose hope for Nigeria was noble. And the APC candidate should be reminded that 1993 is far different from 2023.

“In all honesty, the 80-page document that the APC has put together comes across as a little more than an insult to the sensibility and needs of Nigerians. At a time when the country is in dire need of clear leadership with vision and courage, all the APC seems capable of doing is to generally copy and paste regurgitated ideas of others with nothing original or breathtaking.

“Like a crafty student trying to avoid being caught in the act of plagiarism, the authors of the document have tried to rewrite some unoriginal ideas. The authors of the document do not only offend Nigerians with their collection of cliches and pedestrian ideas but they offend, expose and indict the APC candidate Chief Bola Tinubu. I urge you in the spirit of fairness to interrogate what the APC calls a manifesto. You will see that they are promising exactly what they have not been able to achieve in eight years.”

