Dele Momodu backs Atiku’s stand on Ayu

The withdrawal of Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike’s camp from the presidential campaign of Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caught even the most adept of political analysts unaware.

This had led to a statement issued by Atiku titled, “Let us join hands and move on with the task of nation building.”

According to Atiku, “If Dr. Ayu is to be removed from office, it must be done in accordance with the laws that set out the basis for such removal. In any event, you will all recall that the very body that is empowered by law to initiate this removal from office, has already passed a vote of confidence in him.”

This stance was further buttressed by Dele Momodu, a PDP chieftain who said Atiku could not unilaterally remove Ayu in order to appease Wike’s camp.

Momodu made this assertion on Thursday, during an interview on AriseTV, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

The publisher of Ovation Magazine also disclosed that stakeholders within the party were appealing to Wike and his camp in order to ensure unity ahead of the campaign season, despite mistakes made during the presidential primaries.

Momodu said, “I believe things will calm down eventually with stakeholders appealing to the aggrieved parties which is why I reached out to Wike not to carry it too far. It is unfortunate that this is happening months after primaries.

Read also: Dele Momodu explains reason he got zero vote at PDP presidential primary

“It is not possible for Atiku to unilaterally remove Ayu which is why stakeholders must not say things to attack and divide the party. He also doesn’t have the power to compel Ayu to leave. There is a need for continuous engagement and dialogue and issues will become clearer in the days ahead.

“Yes, some mistakes were made with regards with deals being made especially on Tambuwal’s withdrawal and I agree with Wike on that but if you are being appealed to, you should adhere.

“I believe Atiku has every right to ensure the coming elections favour him due to the numbers and we don’t expect him to throw Ayu under the bus, if the Chairman supported him.

“Furthermore, I warned Wike that he might lose the primaries but he was persistent; I told my team that morning that some persons will step down for Atiku but the earlier we settle this issue, the better.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now