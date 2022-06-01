Dele Momodu explains reason he got zero vote at PDP presidential primary

Former presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, has opened up on the reason he went home with zero vote in the just-concluded presidential primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The journalist, who reacted in a statement on Tuesday, said he did not bribe delegates.

Atiku Abubakar emerged the flag bearer of the party having polled a total of 371 votes. Nyeson Wike of Rivers State scored 237 to come second and former Senate President Bukola Saraki came third with 70 votes.

Speaking on the outcomes, Dele said he was not bothered that he polled zero vote, adding that the contest was designed to favour highest bidders.

He accused southern aspirants of division which affected their chances of winning the presidential ticket.

The statement read: “I wasn’t surprised. I deal with facts. I believe the Southern aspirants didn’t work together. Most people in Nigeria are not interested in service. That’s why people like me are very few in politics.

“People just want to go there for what they will gain. They already knew that we always hype up the big man. So what they will do is follow one of the big men. So what happened last Saturday and Sunday was that our people follow big man Atiku and money-man Wike.

“I told them that I can’t pay any delegates one Kobo. So my summary when I didn’t score anything was I paid for nothing so I got nothing.”

