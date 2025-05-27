Dele Momodu hails Tinubu for checking Wike’s excesses over Abuja property sealing

A stalwart of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dele Momodu, has commended President Bola Tinubu for halting the sealing of properties in Abuja due to unpaid ground rent, viewing the decision as a clear demonstration of Tinubu’s firm leadership.

Earlier this week, the Federal Capital Territory Authority, under the leadership of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, sealed several business premises across Abuja on May 26, citing unpaid ground rents running into billions of Naira. Among the sealed properties were banks, filling stations, the Federal Inland Revenue Service office, and notably, the PDP national secretariat.

The enforcement action faced intense backlash from property owners and members of the public, leading President Tinubu to intervene. He ordered a temporary suspension of the sealing operation and granted a 14-day grace period for the settlement of outstanding debts.

Reacting via his Instagram page, Momodu lauded the president’s swift action and expressed relief that Tinubu had asserted control over what he described as Wike’s heavy-handed tactics.

‘’THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TINUBU, Your Excellency, good evening, sir. I have just read the news here in America that you have stepped into the matter of your cantankerous Minister of FCT, MR NYESOM WIKE who sealed the National Secretariat of the PDP, the biggest rival of your ruling party, APC, and properties of other defaulters in Abuja earlier today.

“While no one should condone non-compliance of government obligations, government must always restrain itself from vindictive outbursts such as that of Nigeria’s most querulous politician who I’m sure is fast becoming a liability to your government. The decision to stop Wike today achieved several points in your favour.”

Momodu strongly criticized Wike’s approach, describing it as vengeful and overbearing. He accused the FCT Minister of acting as though he had no accountability to anyone.

He also took the opportunity to urge President Tinubu to curb Wike’s disruptive activities in Rivers State, where Wike has been engaged in a protracted political feud with Governor Sim Fubara.

He added, “We used to think we have two presidents in Nigeria, TINUBU and WIKE. Now, we know WIKE has a boss who can checkmate his excesses. How I wished you had stopped his reckless disruption and distraction of the SIM FUBARA government in Rivers State and saved the hapless people from this unfortunate contraption called emergency rule.

“Nigerians are currently going through so much hardship and pain, and you need to rescue them from WIKE’s additional burden and insults. WIKE’s assignments are far smaller than that of Minister DAVE UMAHI, yet the man is so humble while WIKE subjects Nigerians to his tautological press conferences as if he’s running his own Federal government and not under anyone’s control.

“Sir, there can’t be two captains in one ship, and I hope WIKE got that message loud and clear from your powerful intervention today.”

