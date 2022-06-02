Connect with us

Delegate shares money from PDP convention to community, orphanages

Published

1 hour ago

on

A national delegate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tanko Sabo, from Kaduna State, has donated the N12 million accrued from the party’s presidential primary to the less fortunate in the Sanga Local Government Area of his state.

A former Special Asistant on Media to late Governor Yakowa of Kaduna State, Reuben Buhari, who made this known on Twitter, said Sabo spent N7 million alone on the less privileged in his community.

”He bought jerseys, paid school fees and hospital fees. He distributed the rest to other support groups,” Buhari revealed.

“Whatever is the argument on whether he was right in collecting the money or not, my consolation is that hundreds of the less privileged in his community are smiling today. For that, I say weldone Tanko,” he added.
Sabo was among those at the National Convention of the PDP where former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged as the Presidential candidate of the party.

Nigerians had been amazed at the amount of money that was said to have been shared among delegates at the PDP Abuja Convention, which had drawn criticisms from many citizens who lamented that the winner of the primary was the highest spender, and not necessarily the best aspirant.

It gathered that Sabo to paid N6.9 million in WAEC and NECO examination fees for 150 orphans and the poor, while N3.2 million was spent on the purchase of 42 customized jerseys to encourage youngsters in the area to participate in sports.

It was also gathered that PDP officials in his 11 wards as well as the elderly received got various about of cash.

