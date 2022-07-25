Delegates who collected money at APC presidential primary regretting actions —Amaechi

Former Rivers State Governor and immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says delegates at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election who collected monetary incentives are now regretting their actions.

Amaechi who came second at the primary election behind eventual winner, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, made the allegations on Sunday in Port Harcourt at the 60th birthday celebration of Apostle Eugene Ogu, the General Overseer of Abundant Life Evangel Mission, saying the delegates were only after their pockets rather than vote for a competent person who would fly the party’s flag in the 2023 elections.

“Those who voted at the APC primaries, who are they? They are ordinary Nigerians. The small money they got solved their immediate problem, now they are saying they made a mistake, you are now hearing different things.

“If you are praying for us, pray for the leadership of the country, but also pray for ordinary Nigerians to be able to choose the right president to govern the country.”

Also speaking on the alleged fake Bishop saga that has been rocking the party following the unveiling of Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the party last week, Amaechi said:

“Those Bishops you saw at the unveiling of Shettima may not be Bishops but they are Christians. Pray for the ordinary Nigerians. Please vote for APC, I am not joking. May God make you vote for the right candidate that will change Nigeria.

“Giving money is not the solution to Nigeria’s problem. The solution to Nigeria’s problem is that all of you must all rise,” he added.

