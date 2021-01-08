Delta announces new resumption date for schools

The Delta State Government on Friday directed all public and private primary and secondary schools in the state to resume on January 18, 2021.

The state had earlier ordered the schools to resume on January 11, 2021.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah made the announcement in a statement posted on Friday on the official Twitter handle of the state government.

The Commissioner called on parents to ensure that their wards are prepared for the resumption date as they will immediately face tests on January 20, 2021.

