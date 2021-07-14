Politics
Delta anti-grazing law to be in force by September – Okowa
The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, said on Wednesday the state’s anti-grazing law would be in force by September.
Okowa, who disclosed this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, said the Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Bill, 2021 was already before the state House of Assembly.
He said the bill had scaled first reading at the Assembly and expressed optimism that it would be ready for his assent before the September deadline set by the Southern Governors’ Forum.
READ ALSO: Afenifere blasts Northern leaders over opposition to anti-grazing bill
The governors had during their last meeting in Lagos set the September deadline for the promulgation of anti-grazing law by states.
They had earlier banned open grazing and movement of cattle in the region.
The bill passed second reading at the House on Wednesday.
