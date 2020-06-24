Delta APC attacks Okowa over ‘poor’ conditions of state’s hospitals, use of ‘concoction’ for treatment

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has decried the alleged poor state of state-owned hospitals.

The state chapter of the APC, also lamented the alleged rise in the use of concoction (local herbs) as an alternative to treatment of health-related issues in the state.

The party, further noting that the condition of the state-owned hospitals in Delta had become “very shameful and embarrassing”, called on the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to fix them.

This was contained in a statement the APC issued on Wednesday by its Delta State publicity secretary, Sylvester Imonina.

“From available information, government hospitals are at the verge of total collapse if drastic measures are not put in place to save them.

“Amongst the numerous factors working against the health sector are but not limited to the lack of adequate and professionalized manpower to man the sector.

“Most medical doctors in our state-owned hospitals are disinterested in their work and some are even afraid of attending to Deltans who have health-related issues. This is not unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic, inadequate Personal Protective Equipment and poor or no motivation to health workers particularly medical doctors.

“Knowledge of the existence of Delta State Health Insurance Scheme by Deltans is zero, because of the lack of awareness by the populace, the need to key into it and make effective use of the scheme is non-existent.

“Available statistics show that billions of naira find their way to the state government coffers on a monthly basis because of the deduction from worker’s salaries in respect of the scheme which is used by less than 20 per cent of civil servants in the state.

“The use of concoction (local herbs) as an alternative to treatment of health-related issues is on the increase in the state because of this ineptitude of government which has become very shameful and embarrassing,” the statement read.

