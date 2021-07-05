Delta APC gives reasons for opposing Okowa‘s N4bn loan request

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has been criticised by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) over the recent N4 billion loan approved by the House of Assembly.

The State House of Assembly had approved the governor’s N4 billion request for a credit facility from Zenith Bank.

Okowa had explained, in a letter to the lawmakers, that the loan was necessary in order to expedite the completion of ongoing projects across the state.

However, the APC, in a statement signed by its state caretaker Publicity Secretary, Sylvester Imonin, said, “The N4bn loan was not only approved hastily but was done in a commando style without any due diligence or questioning by the House of Assembly of the sincerity and purpose of the loan.

“Delta APC and most Deltans are worried because the said approved loan was not tied to any specific project(s).

“The projects to be funded with the loan were not mentioned, yet the ‘Honourable members’, without raising eyebrows and ensuring that they act in the best interest of Deltans, quickly approved the same. What an amalgam of people! A rubber stamp legislature at best.

“Information at the disposal of Delta APC is that the approved loan is to be used to fund the buying of utility vehicles, and financial inducements to some politically unstable Deltans that the PDP led-government of the State wants in the PDP at all costs.

“The future of Deltans and generations yet unborn cannot continue to be mortgaged because of the greed of a few in Government circles.”

