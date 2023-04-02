Politics
Delta APC suspends ex-Buhari aide, now NDDC board chair, Lauretta Onochie
Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and former Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Lauretta Onochie, has been suspended for alleged anti-party activities by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in her Onicha-Olona Ward 4 of Delta State.
In a letter jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary General, Ogbolu Peter Nduka and Justina Amagor Akaeze respectively, alongside
25 other members of the ward committee in Aniocha North Local Government Area, the leadership of the party accused Onochie of openly working against the APC in the last general elections.
In the letter addressed to the
the Chairman of the state chapter of the party on Saturday and dated March 20, the ward committee accused Onochie of working for the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the governorship election of March 18, Sheriff Oborevwori, who emerged the winner against the APC candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.
“We have painstakingly reviewed the conduct of the just concluded general elections at all levels and have noted, with dismay, that Lauretta Onochie, who is one of the leaders of our great party, worked against the success of the party in Onicha-Olona Ward 4, and beyond,” the letter reads.
READ ALSO:Delta APC chieftain quits party over Muslim-Muslim ticket
“Information available to us shows very clearly that she was openly campaigning for the candidates of opposition parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party, in the run-up to the Presidential and National Assembly, as well as the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Election.
“It was also observed that all her allies and supporters were working for the PDP in the state.
“The evidence of this could be seen in the fact that the party lost in her polling unit (Unit 8, Ward 4) in the Presidential, Senatorial, House of Representatives, Governorship and State Assembly Elections.
“We also note that she has failed to fulfill her financial obligations to the party and has never attended any Ward and LGA meetings or other party engagements.
“In the light of the grievous infractions discovered in her as stated in Article 21,2 (I) (II), we have lost confidence in her membership of the party and hereby suspend her from the party with immediate effect.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...