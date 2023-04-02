Delta APC suspends ex-Buhari aide, now NDDC board chair, Lauretta Onochie

Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and former Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Lauretta Onochie, has been suspended for alleged anti-party activities by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in her Onicha-Olona Ward 4 of Delta State.

In a letter jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary General, Ogbolu Peter Nduka and Justina Amagor Akaeze respectively, alongside

25 other members of the ward committee in Aniocha North Local Government Area, the leadership of the party accused Onochie of openly working against the APC in the last general elections.

In the letter addressed to the

the Chairman of the state chapter of the party on Saturday and dated March 20, the ward committee accused Onochie of working for the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the governorship election of March 18, Sheriff Oborevwori, who emerged the winner against the APC candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

“We have painstakingly reviewed the conduct of the just concluded general elections at all levels and have noted, with dismay, that Lauretta Onochie, who is one of the leaders of our great party, worked against the success of the party in Onicha-Olona Ward 4, and beyond,” the letter reads.

“Information available to us shows very clearly that she was openly campaigning for the candidates of opposition parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party, in the run-up to the Presidential and National Assembly, as well as the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Election.

“It was also observed that all her allies and supporters were working for the PDP in the state.

“The evidence of this could be seen in the fact that the party lost in her polling unit (Unit 8, Ward 4) in the Presidential, Senatorial, House of Representatives, Governorship and State Assembly Elections.

“We also note that she has failed to fulfill her financial obligations to the party and has never attended any Ward and LGA meetings or other party engagements.

“In the light of the grievous infractions discovered in her as stated in Article 21,2 (I) (II), we have lost confidence in her membership of the party and hereby suspend her from the party with immediate effect.”

