Delta Assembly begins review of 1999 Constitution

The Delta House of Assembly on Monday commenced legislative action on the review of the 1999 Constitution.

As part of the process, the Speaker of the House, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, led the lawmakers and some management staff of the Assembly on a two-day retreat to examine the bill ahead of deliberations on the floor of the House.

In his opening remarks, Oborevwori said the retreat was to set in motion the legislative process that would culminate in the resolution of the House towards the Fifth Alteration of the 1999 Constitution.

He said: “My honourable colleagues, it is indeed a great pleasure for me and the leadership of the Seventh Assembly to be part of history in the Fifth Alteration of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

“It is also my pleasure to welcome you all to this very vital retreat put together by the leadership of the House to enable us to set in motion the legislative process that will culminate in the resolution of the House towards the Fifth Alteration of the 1999 Constitution.”

The speaker said the two chambers of the National Assembly, had in the review considered 68 amendments in the Fifth Alteration Bill, and adopted 44 of them, which were transmitted to the 36 State Houses of Assembly for further legislative action.

“Oborevwori added: The National Assembly, that is, the Senate and the House of Representatives, had in review of the 1999 Constitution, considered 68 (Fifth Alteration) Bills, but passed only 44 of them.

“These 44 bills have been transmitted to the 36 State Houses of Assembly for further legislative action.”

He stressed that the exercise was in compliance with Section 9, subsection 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

