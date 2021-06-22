Politics
Delta Assembly confirms 17 commissioner nominees
The Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed 17 commissioner nominees forwarded to the House by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.
The governor dissolved the state’s executive council on May 18.
He later forwarded the names of 18 nominees to the Assembly for confirmation.
One of the nominees, Sir Fidelis Tilije, who is the state’s former Commissioner for Finance, was absent at the screening exercise.
Those confirmed by the lawmakers were the former Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu; and his Economic Planning counterpart, Dr. Barry Gbe.
READ ALSO: Delta Assembly passes bill to set up local security outfit
Others were Julius Egbedi, Lawrence Ejiofor, Mr. Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, Chief Arthur Akpowowo, Chief Festus Ochonogor, Mrs. Flora Alanta, Mr. Churchill Amagada, and Mr. Chris Onogba.
The rest were – Mr. Jonathan Ukodhiko, Mrs. Evelyn Oboro, Mr. Noel Omordon, Mrs. Rose Esenwu, Princess Shola Ogbemi-Daibo, Mrs. Kate Oniawan, and Mr. Johnbull Edema.
The motion for the confirmation of the nominees was moved by the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Mr. Oboro Preyor, and seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Christopher Ochor.
The Assembly also screened and confirmed the appointment of nine secretaries to Local Government Councils in the state.
