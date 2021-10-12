Delta Assembly passes 2021 supplementary budget of N66.38bn

The Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the state’s 2021 supplementary budget of N66.38 billion.

This followed the adoption of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation report at the plenary in Asaba.

The Chairman of the committee, Mrs. Erhiateke Ibori-Suenu, who presented the report, said after careful examination of the budget, it was obvious that it was in order.

She added that the budget was needed for the accelerated socio-economic development of the state.

According to her, the budget comprised N15.72 billion for recurrent expenditure and N50.65 billion capital expenditure.

Ibori-Suenu said: “The re-ordering of some specific sub-heads was as a result of the need for the government to redirect unspent funds in some budget heads to very strategic, critical projects and programmes in order to finish strong.

“The proposed amendment accommodates the realignment of funds to facilitate payments for the ongoing projects at the new technical colleges and various ongoing infrastructure projects undertaken by the state government.”

Consequently, the Majority Leader, Ferguson Onwo, moved for the suspension of relevant rules of the House to take the third reading and passage of the bill.

The motion which was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers when put into a voice vote by the Speaker, Chief Sherriff Oborevwori, was seconded by the Minority Leader, Innocent Anidi.

The speaker commended the lawmakers for ensuring the speedy passage of the budget and thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his prudent management of resources and taxpayers’ money in the state.

