Delta Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill

The Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the state’s anti-open grazing bill.

The bill, christened the “Bill Prohibiting Open Grazing, Indiscriminate Breeding, Rearing and Marketing of Livestock,” was unanimously passed by the House after adopting a motion presented by the Majority Leader, Ferguson Onwo, at the plenary.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Special Bills, Pat Ajudua, who presented a report on the bill, said the document would address the arbitrary rearing and movements of livestock in the state, prohibit the carrying of firearms, either licensed or otherwise, by residence or individuals in the state.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, thanked the lawmakers for prompt passage of the bill.

He said: “Dear colleagues, I congratulate all of us on the passage of this very important Bill. Today, the House has fulfilled the commitment of our dear state to the agreement reached at the Southern Governors’ meeting held here in our state capital.

“By virtue of this Bill, this House has demonstrated its resolve to protect the people of the State from the menace of clashes between herders and farmers.

“I must, therefore, commend all the sponsors of this bill, for recognizing that the security of lives and properties of Deltans as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered) are sacrosanct.

“With the passage of this Bill, well-meaning persons who seek to carry on the business of breeding, rearing, and marketing of livestock shall do so within the boundaries of the law.”

