Delta Assembly passes bill to set up local security outfit

The Delta State House of Assembly has passed a bill to set up a local security outfit in the state.

The document entitled Delta State Community Security Corps Agency Bill 2020, was passed on Wednesday after it was read for the third time on the floor of the House.

The bill was read for the third time and passed at the plenary presided over by the Assembly Speaker, Chief Sherrif Oborevwori, following a motion by the Majority Leader, Mr. Tim Owhefere.

The bill was passed after it was scrutinized by the assembly joint Committees on Special Bills and Security Matters

Speaking on the bill, Speaker Oborevwori said that the 38 clause document would help promote peace, security, and good governance in Delta State.

The state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa forwarded the bill to the lawmakers two weeks ago and it aims to establish a community-based security outfit to assist in maintaining law and order in Delta State.

