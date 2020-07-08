Delta Assembly passes N282b revised 2020 Appropriation Bill

The Delta State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the state’s 2020 revised Appropriation Bill of N282 billion.

The passage of the bill followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation during plenary in Asaba.

The state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, had on Tuesday sent the Appropriation Bill to the House for approval.

The Vice-Chairman of the committee, Mr. Festus Okoh, who presented the report, said out of the N282.3 billion, N152.4 billion was for recurrent expenditure while N129.8 billion was listed for capital expenditure.

Okoh said the committee observed that the revised budget was in compliance with the Federal Government’s plan aimed at developing and implementing a national responsive integrated framework to address economic distortions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consequently, the Majority Leader, Mr. Tim Owhefere, moved a motion for the House to suspend Rule 77, 78 and 79 to enable the House to take the third reading and pass the bill.

The motion which was unanimously adopted by the House when put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, was seconded by another lawmaker, Peter Uviejitobor.

The speaker commended the lawmakers for the speedy passage of the bill and assured residents of more dividends of democracy.

