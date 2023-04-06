Delta communities protest neglect by Buhari govt, NDDC, oil companies

Residents on some communities in Warri North Local Government area of Delta State have called on the Federal Government, the Niger Delta Development Commission,(NDDC) other relevant agencies and the oil producing companies prospecting in the area to, as a matter of urgency, address the needs of the communities as well as endeavour to complete all abandoned projects in the areas.

The communities comprise people of TISUN community alongside Kolokolo, Eghoro, Usor, Saghara, Ureju and Ugbo tosan.

Comrade David Odeli, the Chairman, Tisun management Council, Warri North Local Govt who stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Benin city, the Edo State capital, said “23years after the establishment of the NDDC, our communities are yet to benefit from critical infrastructural development in the Niger Delta”.

Comrade Odeli said “of great worry to us are the very significant Koko- Ogheyi -Likki-Lagos road yet to be constructed, the 6km Tisun-Kolokolo road and the dredging-canalization.

“The Abiugborodo-Eghoro link road, the bridge construction connecting Benin river all have been left unattended to. The Ugborodo shore protection and land reclamation, the Orere shore protection and land reclamation among other abandoned projects.

Comrade David Odeli who also stated that “Ugborodo, Orere Deleghe in Warri South West local Govt are also affected with this high level of neglect.

“These are all major oil and gas producing communities that are yet to be given attention by president Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and by extension, the NDDC and other relevant interventions agencies.

“It will not be out of place for one to say that the federal govt and other relevant agencies have failed our people. Life has become very difficult.

“Our communities are the major oil and gas bearing communities which host several OML operations in the Niger Delta region”, he stated.

