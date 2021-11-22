Delta COVID-19 variant still dominant in Nigeria – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Monday the Delta variant is still the dominant COVID-19 strain in the country.

The NCDC Director-General, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, who disclosed this at the bi-weekly national briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja, noted that the variant overwhelmingly dominated the isolation centres in the country.

Represented by Dr. Yahaya Disu, the agency’s Head of Risk Communication, Adetifa noted that countries in Europe have begun to reintroduce restrictions.

He said: “Cases have risen sharply in Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy.

“We must note that these are regions with considerably high vaccination rates. However, they are seeing surges in COVID-19, forcing them to make vaccinations mandatory to counter the transmission of the virus.

“I mention these to inform you that COVID-19 is still causing havoc in other countries and we must not take our situation for granted.

“Rather, we must continue to use preventive measures, safeguard our health, and take responsibility. We can work together as we have done in this long-haul response to COVID-19.”

