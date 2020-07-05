DELTA: Five nurses, two mortuary attendants test positive for COVID-19

The Chairman of Sapele Local Government Area, Delta State, Eugene Inoaghan on Saturday disclosed that five nurses and two mortuary attendants have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sapele.

Inoaghan made the disclosure while speaking with reporters in Sapele, adding that the five nurses are workers at a private clinic in Ugbeyiyi area in Sapele.

The clinic was sealed off two weeks ago by the Delta State Ministry of Health monitoring team, after the death of a popular pastor who died of COVID-19 while being secretly treated at the clinic.

The council boss, who also disclosed that the two morgue attendants are attached to Sapele Central Hospital, said the seven patients are currently undergoing treatment at Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara.

He said: “The five nurses and two morgue attendants, as I speak to you, have been admitted at the treatment centre but we have started contact tracing already and we will do everything to stop the spread of the virus.

“I want to appeal to Sapele residents that the illness is real. We should remember to observe all protocols as prescribed by the health authorities.”

