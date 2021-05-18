 Delta gov dissolves cabinet as talks on 2023 election stir up | Ripples Nigeria
Politics

Delta gov dissolves cabinet as talks on 2023 election stir up

Published

20 mins ago

on

Ifeanyi Okowa

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday dissolved the State Executive Council.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this to journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting, said Governor Okowa also directed the commissioners to hand over to the permanent secretaries in their various ministries.

Aniagwu insisted that the dissolution of the state executive council has nothing to do with the 2023 election.

Okowa will complete his tenure in 2023 and discussions on his possible successor have dominated public discourse in the state lately.

He added that a staff of the Ministry of Finance, Bernard Onomovo, was also dismissed by the governor over alleged illegal inclusion of fictitious names in the state’s payroll.

READ ALSO: ‘Don’t vilify governors for demanding Nigeria’s restructuring,’ Okowa counsels Lawan, others

The commissioner said: “Today, Governor Okowa dissolved the State Executive Council and directed all the commissioners to hand over to the permanent secretaries.

“Also, all SSAs have been directed to hand over to the next senior officials in their various offices. The dissolution of the Executive Council today has nothing to do with the 2023 election.

“Okowa believes that there are other Deltans who can also make useful contributors to ensure nothing stops his stronger Delta agenda.”

Opinions

