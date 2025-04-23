Delta gov, Oborevwori, Okowa dump PDP for APC

The Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oborevwori defection for the party that brought him to power was announced on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, after a closed-door meeting held at the Government House in Asaba on Wednesday.

The governor’s detection came barely hours after former governor Ifeanyi Okowa announced resignation from the party along with other chieftains and declared for the APC.

Okowa, who announced his defection from the PDP in a statement issued by Asaba by Senator James Manager, said the decision followed extensive consultations with political stakeholders and was made in the interest of the state’s long-term development.

In the statement issued earlier in the day, Manager said that all PDP members in the state, including Okowa, the Speaker, the state party chairman, and all local government chairmen, had all agreed to join the APC.

“All PDP members in the state, including the governor, former Governor Okowa, the Speaker, the state party chairman, all the local government chairmen and others, have agreed to move to the APC.

We cannot continue to be in a sinking boat,” he added.

The state Commissioner for Information, Aniagwu Charles, who also confirmed Oborevwori’s defection in a statement, said it was the collective decision of Delta PDP leaders and stakeholders to join the APC.

“There is a need for us to adjust our drinking patterns. And in adjusting that drinking pattern, we needed to make a decision that would further help to cement the development in our state, to build the court of law that has existed in our state, to further advance the cause of security and the welfare of our people, and, to a large extent, ensure that development in Delta is not truncated,” Aniagwu said.

“In taking that decision, we concluded that leaving the PDP was very necessary for us to be able to collaborate and build a state that every Deltan will be proud of.

“We believe that what is happening, and the state of the PDP, is akin to that palm wine whose taste has changed — and there was a need for us to change the drinking party.

“By the grace of God, on Monday next week, we will be able to make a very big statement confirming that we are moving into the APC.”

