Delta Gov, Okowa imposes 48-hour curfew to stem #EndSARS violence

The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has imposed a 24-hour curfew in his domain to stem violence emanating from the ongoing #EndSARS protests which has mushroomed into agitation for good governance.

Governor Okowa issued the directive on Thursday in the state capital of Asaba during a state address where he informed that the curfew takes effect as from 6pm today with the exception of essential service providers.

Okowa also ordered all public and private schools to remain shut until Monday, November 2.

The governor said that the curfew was imposed to stem possible violence during the protests as hoodlums have now hijacked the process to destroy property and unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.

He commended the youths for rising up to the challenge as well as organizing the protests in a peaceful manner to express their views and encouraged them to remain calm and law-abiding.

This came days after the state government set up an eight-member judicial panel of inquiry to investigate allegations of police brutality and extra-judicial killings reported in the state.

