Delta gov, Okowa, sets up panel to probe allegations of police brutality, extra-judicial killings

The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has set up an eight-member judicial panel of inquiry to investigate allegations of police brutality and extra-judicial killings reported in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued on Saturday and made available to news men in Asaba, the Delta State capital by Mr Chiedu Ebie, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The statement revealed that the panel will investigate complaints from victims of the disbanded Special Anti–Robbery Squad (SARS) or any other police unit, with a view to ascertaining their validity.

The panel according to the statement would receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra–judicial killings in the state and is also expected to recommend compensations and/or other remedies appropriate for each case.

The panel has Justice Celestina Ogisi (rtd.) as Chairman and Mr Omamuzo Erebe as Secretary, AIG David Igbodo (rtd), Mr Harrison Gwamnishu, representing the youths and Mr Godwin Oyovweadjebore, representing students.

Others in the panel include; Mr Freedom Atsepoyi, Mr Eris Jewo-Ibi, representing the civil society groups and Mr Nicholas Osadolor, representing the Human Rights Commission.

