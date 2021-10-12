Delta Gov’s aide, Ossai Ovie, urges Nigerians to learn from life of internet fraudster, Hushpuppi

Ossai Ovie Success, the Special Assistant on Special Duties to the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Nigerians to take pivotal lessons from the life of the internet fraudster, Hushpuppi, real name Abbas Ramon after his 39th birthday went unmarked on Monday, October 11.

Taking to his Facebook page during the early hours of Tuesday, Ossai Ovie stated that people have forgotten about Hushpuppi, despite his attempt to impress people by acquiring luxurious materials and living the glamorous life.

Hushpuppi faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to various offences bordering on internet scam, and money laundering, among others.

His sentencing has been slated for this month, according to the United States Attorney’s Office at the Central District of California.

Read also: HUSHPUPPI: Investigative panel submits findings on embattled DCP Kyari to IGP

Taking to his official Facebook page, Ossai advised people to stop trying to impress others. He wrote;

“Hushpuppi was not celebrated on his birthday. Yesterday was his birthday but was forgotten by everyone including people who benefited from him or knows him,”

“I think people should learn from the life of Hushpuppi. We should stop trying to impress people

“People will praise you when they are benefiting from you and when they stop benefiting, they will forget about you and even give you bad names

“Hushpuppi impressed us with his luxurious lifestyle and when he stopped impressing us as a result of his arrest, people stopped associating with him, posting him on social media, celebrating him and talking about him

“That is the world for you. The truth is when you tried impressing people, you will do all kind of things to keep to that standard of impressing.

“People are living in debts, pains, depression as a result of impressing people. People that are into fraud today are doing so to impress people which will definitely hurt them back

“If you want to be happy in life, quit trying to impress other people. It just doesn’t work. It has never worked. It will never work. You might be able to impress a few people. You might even be able to impress a lot of people. But you will never impress everyone

“In case you don’t know, Ramon Abbas, commonly known as Hushpuppi, Hush or Ray Hushpuppi is a Nigerian Instagram celebrity who is facing criminal charges in the United States for conspiracy to launder money.

Join the conversation

Opinions