Delta gov’s aide, Ossai, tells Tiwa Savage to issue public apology for leaked tape

Ossai Ovie Success, the Special Assistant on Special Duties to the governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has admonished Nigerian recording artiste, Tiwa Savage to issue a public apology for her leaked tape.

Ossai on Friday chastised those standing with Tiwa Savage over the leaked tape scandal which he described as a senseless act.

On his Facebook page, Okowa’s aide wrote:

“Tiwa Savage is yet to apologise to us. I don’t see why people are standing with Tiwa Savage over an act of senselessness.

“I understand she might end up being depressed if the people who are standing with her speak against her but insofar as we don’t want anything negative to happen to her we mustn’t support that Senseless act.”

Okowa’s aide critiquing those supporting Tiwa Savage Said recording a s*x tape in the first place is an act of abnormality which has affected young people negatively.

“A lot of our young people look up to her and she ends up disappointing everyone.As she is bold to accept the S** tape, she should be proud to apologize to us.

“We should stop supporting what is wrong. It is not normal for two people to video themselves while making out .

“It is an act of abnormality. By now, The video must have affected our young ones negatively,” the post read.

