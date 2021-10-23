Entertainment
Delta gov’s aide, Ossai, tells Tiwa Savage to issue public apology for leaked tape
Ossai Ovie Success, the Special Assistant on Special Duties to the governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has admonished Nigerian recording artiste, Tiwa Savage to issue a public apology for her leaked tape.
Ossai on Friday chastised those standing with Tiwa Savage over the leaked tape scandal which he described as a senseless act.
On his Facebook page, Okowa’s aide wrote:
“Tiwa Savage is yet to apologise to us. I don’t see why people are standing with Tiwa Savage over an act of senselessness.
Read also: Tiwa Savage trends on social media over leaked lewd tape
“I understand she might end up being depressed if the people who are standing with her speak against her but insofar as we don’t want anything negative to happen to her we mustn’t support that Senseless act.”
Okowa’s aide critiquing those supporting Tiwa Savage Said recording a s*x tape in the first place is an act of abnormality which has affected young people negatively.
“A lot of our young people look up to her and she ends up disappointing everyone.As she is bold to accept the S** tape, she should be proud to apologize to us.
“We should stop supporting what is wrong. It is not normal for two people to video themselves while making out .
“It is an act of abnormality. By now, The video must have affected our young ones negatively,” the post read.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...