Delta gov’s aide says BBNaija housemate, Tega, is a disgrace to the state

Ossai Ovie Success, the Special Assistant on Special Duties to the Delta State governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, has admonished people to desist from associating BBNaija housemate, Tega Dominic, with Delta state as she is ”not from the state.”

According to Ossai, Tega is a disgrace to Delta State for fornicating with fellow Big Brother Naija contestant, Boma on national TV, therefore, she does not deserve to be called a native of Delta.

In the last couple of days, several social media commentators and Big Brother viewers have continued to reprimand the Big Brother star for failing to conduct herself as a married woman in the house.

The political aide, Ossai, has joined several others to condemn Tega.

In his post shared on his Facebook page on Thursday afternoon, Ossai maintained that Tega is not from Delta but from Cross River State.

According to him, married women from Delta do not behave the way she has behaved in the show.

Read his statement below.

”That Tega in #BBN is not from Delta State Please.

“Our married women and our wives don’t behave like that.

“With all due respect , She is proudly from another state in Nigeria.

“In case you don’t know she said she is from Cross Rivers State

“Take note before you start attaching her behavior to Delta People and please stop calling my name regarding her behavior in the house”

