Delta govt appeals to Ijaw, Itsekiri communities to drop planned shutdown of oil facilities

The Delta State government on Thursday appealed to the Ijaw and the Itsekiri oil-producing communities in the state to jettison their planned shutdown of oil facilities in the state.

The communities had last week given a 10-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to commence the relocation of the Floating Dock/Ship Yard to Okerenkoko and restart the multi-billion naira Gas Revolution Industrial Park (GRIP) in Ogidigben, among others.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, who made the call in a statement, appealed to the oil-producing communities to suspend the planned shutdown to enable the state government liaise with the federal government on the demands.

He said: “I personally appeal that the oil communities consider jettisoning the idea of shutting down oil operations, as a birthday gift to our Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and to enable his team more time to deepen discussions with the appropriate authorities.

“I think that resorting to shutting down of oil operations by Ijaw and Itsekiri in place of the present peaceful path would be seen as confrontational owing to the present financial situation of the federal government which the Gbaramatu people acknowledged in their own protest.

“Let me assure our people that results-producing dialogue is a process, not an event. Let us keep peace and faith. Dialogue has yielded some fruits no matter how slow.

“The federal government has awarded the electrification project that will benefit about 50 communities in the said Escravos area and work is ongoing on the project.”

