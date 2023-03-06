Delta govt approves 65 years retirement age for teachers

The Delta State government has approved 65 years as the retirement age for teaching and non-teaching staff in all educational institutions in the state.

It also approved 40 years as the length of service for staff in the institutions.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this to journalists at the end of the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday in Asaba.

The commissioner, who was accompanied to the briefing by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, said the decision covered all public schools including polytechnics and colleges of education in the state.

He added that the council also approved new road projects in the state.

Aniagwu said: “In line with the promises we have made as an administration to work till the last day in office, the executive council sat today and considered a number of memos.

“Today, the council approved that teachers and non-teaching staff in the public schools of Delta can be in the office up to 65 years of age.

“We also decided that teachers can be in the office for as much as 40 years which before now has been 60 years and 35 years of service before retirement. But they now have additional five years in terms of age and years of service.

“We did it because, at 65 years, teachers may have garnered lots of experience to teach more and matured with a clearer understanding of their field of study.

“For the non-teaching staff in polytechnics and colleges of education, we have given them the advantage to remain in service for 40 years or 65 years of age.”

