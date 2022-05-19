Delta govt beefs up security after IPOB attack

The Delta State government said on Thursday security has been beefed up in the state following the recent attack by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state.

Gunmen enforcing the group’s sit-at-home order on Wednesday killed three persons in Ugbolu community, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for information, Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this to journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting in Asaba, blamed the Federal Government for mismanaging the case of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

He said: “Let me assure you that security agencies have been put on red alert to ensure that our people go about their business legally and lawfully.

“Nobody is happy about what is happening in the South-East because it is affecting the economy of the South East and so we are appealing to those asking people to stay at home to look for other means of agitating for the release of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

“We also believe that if the Federal Government had treated the issue of Nnamdi Kanu well, we wouldn’t have gotten to where we are now.”

