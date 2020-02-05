Delta govt issues licenses to 15,000 teachers out of 45,000 registered on TRCN roll

The Delta State government has revealed that it has issued licenses to no fewer than 15,000 teachers out of 45,000 that registered with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

This was revealed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah, who also said that the state government will continue to sustain its lead in compliance by ensuring that more teachers are registered.

Ukah who noted that it was an opportunity for unregistered teachers to update themselves also said that Delta State was rated as one of the highest in the country in the area of compliance.

READ ALSO: Judge orders divorced wife not to marry until after 3 months

“One thousand teachers employed by the Okowa administration in 2019 were strictly qualified teachers with a minimum of first degree in education, as a follow up to that, the state government has licensed 15,000 teachers out of 45,000 that registered with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN),’’ he stated.

Ukah pledged the state government’s cooperation with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria.

“The Ministry will review its data base to ascertain which sector recorded the highest compliance with the registration in the state.

“All hands must be on deck in tackling examination malpractice in schools,’’ he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions