Delta govt links strange disease in state to Yellow Fever, claims 22 killed so far

The mysterious disease killing people in Ute-Okpu and Idumesa communities in Ika North East Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State, has been linked to Yellow Fever.

The state government linked the disease to Yellow Fever following the result of the test it conducted to ascertain its cause.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, disclosed this on Friday when he briefed newsmen in Asaba, the state capital.

READ ALSO: Deaths to mystery disease in Delta hits 30, as mother loses two children in one day

Reports on Thursday had claimed that no less than 30 people had been killed as a result of the strange disease including two siblings.

But Ononye said 22 deaths have been recorded with seven active cases receiving treatments in hospitals across the state as of noon on Friday,

He meanwhile, said that the state health authorities were awaiting authentication of the government’s position from the Regional Test Centre in Dakar, Senegal within a period of one month.

