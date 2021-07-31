Delta govt proposes 2022 budget of N425bn

The Delta State government has proposed a total sum of N425 billion as the budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Asaba, the state capital, said the 2022 budget proposal was one of the decisions taken at the state’s executive council meeting held on Friday.

He added that the budget would be forwarded to the state House of Assembly very soon.

The briefing was also attended by the state’s Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr. Barry Gbe, and his Housing counterpart, Mr. Festus Ochonogor.

Aniagwu said the council also approved memos on the provision of low-cost housing for workers and road projects, among others in the state.

He said: “So, a number of issues were taken up, ranging from the development of infrastructure, to the 2022 budget, housing scheme for low-income workers, procurement of medical equipment for the Mother and Child Centre, Owa Alero.

“The council approved for construction, the 756-meter Amoro Street in Enerhen, Uwvie Local Government Area, Osamo Street in Ika North East; Ozu-Onyia Ogbe Stree in Ika South and Okpolo/Enwie Road in Isoko South LGAs.

“Also approved is a high-powered committee to be headed by the deputy governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, to look into issues of sanitation to ensure that we maintain much healthier sanitation in our state.”

On his part, Gbe said the state adopted the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) based on the Fiscal Responsibility Law 2020.

He said: “Having secured approval of the state council for MTEF and FSP, the government will also be taking to the State House of Assembly for approval before we can commence the process of distributing envelops to the Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“What I recommend as commissioner for economic planning is for us to spend a total of N388 billion for 2022 as against the N380 billion for 2021. However, the council, after deliberations, increased the 2022 budget to N485 billion.

“On the macroeconomic indicators, we deliberately adopted the Federal Government MTEF and FSP; the planned reasoning oil to be sold at $57 per barrel, daily production of oil as 1.88 million barrels per day and an exchange rate of N410 per dollar.”

