Delta LGA imposes curfew on community over cult clashes

The leadership of Ukwuani local government area of Delta State on Monday imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the Obiaruku community over cult clashes in the settlement.

The Secretary to Ukwuani LGA, Chukwunedum Dafikpaku, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, said the movement would be restricted in the community from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily.

He added that the curfew would remain in place until the situation improves.

The statement read:

“It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particularly the people of Ukwuani Local Government Area, that as a result of the rising tension in Obiaruku due to cultists clash that has taken two lives within the last 24 hours; the Executive Chairman has imposed a dusk-till-dawn curfew in Obiaruku, the administrative headquarters of Ukwuani Local Government Area from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily with effect from Sunday, 26th September, 2021 till further notice.

“To this effect, all security agencies particularly the Police are hereby directed to strictly enforce same and ensure that there is no movement of people, motorcycles, or vehicles during the curfew hours.

“In the same vein, the good people of Ukwuani Local Government, residents, owners and operators of public places and establishments in Obiaruku are strongly advised to fully comply with this directive, as there will be strict enforcement of the curfew by security agencies in line with the directive of the Local Government Council.”

