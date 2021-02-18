Delta man stabs brother settling marital disputes to death, flees | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Delta man stabs brother settling marital disputes to death, flees
A community in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State has been thrown into mourning as a man has stabbed his elder brother, Daniel Agbayigolo to death.
The Wednesday incident ensued when the deceased went to settle a dispute between his younger brother and his wife.
According to a witness, “Daniel went to settle a quarrel between his younger brother and the wife. Unfortunately, his younger brother stabbed him to death. A doctor confirmed him dead at a hospital.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, while adding that the suspect had gone into hiding.
“It is true, but the suspect has gone into hiding; our men are on top of the situation,” the PPRO said
Man arrested for beating wife to death over phone call in Lagos
A 48-year-old man, David Idibie, has been arrested by the police in Lagos for allegedly beating his wife, Juliana, to death for receiving a phone call from another man.
According to the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the incident happened in the Ajah area of the state on Tuesday night while Idibie was arrested on Wednesday.
Adejobi in a statement, said the incident occurred at the couple’s residence at Joado Street, Oke Ira Nla, a suburb of the state.
The police spokesman said residents informed the police at the Langbasa Division and detectives were dispatched to the scene where the suspect was arrested.
The police statement reads:
“The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one David Idibie, male, of Joado Street, Oke Ira Nla, Ajah area of Lagos State, for the murder of his wife, one Juliana Idibie, female, 42, of same address, on 16th February, 2021 at about 10pm.
“It was gathered that the deceased had engaged the suspect in a hot argument on certain matrimonial issues and in the process, she slumped and sustained severe head injury.
“While lying in a pool of blood, the angry husband refused to rescue her until she gave up the ghost.
“The police operatives attached to Langbasa Division, Ajah, who were informed of the ugly incident by a neighbour of the couple, raced to the scene, arrested the suspect and evacuated the corpse to the mortuary.
“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the act and vowed to work with other relevant government agencies and non-governmental bodies to tackle domestic violence to a standstill in the state.
“The police boss has ordered that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation.
“While reiterating his zero tolerance for crimes and criminality, especially domestic violence, CP Hakeem Odumosu admonishes couples to always resolve their differences and conflicts with decorum and maturity as the law will not spare anyone who kills his or her spouse.”
A neighbour of the Idibies who also confirmed the incident, said Idibie had often engaged his wife in a fight after complaining that she was sleeping around with other men.
Teachers threaten strike over attacks on schools
The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has threatened to go on strike in states where schools are being attacked and students and teachers abducted in the country.
The union made the threat on Wednesday while expressing regret over the abduction of students and teachers of the Goverment Secondary School, Kangara, Niger state.
Calling on the Federal Government to urgently declare a state of emergency on the security situation in the country, the NUT warned that it “will not hesitate to withdraw the services of all teachers in the affected states of the federation”, if the security situation in schools and colleges were not guaranteed.
In a statement on Wednesday by the Secretary General of the union, Dr. Mike Ene, the NUT also faulted the strategy being deployed by security agencies saying it fell short of expectation, considering that the Kagara abduction has just occurred while Nigeria was yet to fully contend with the December 2020 abduction of students in Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.
The statement reads: “It has become imperative for all tiers of government to put all hands on deck. We therefore call on state governments to use part of their security voters to employ alternate security service to complement existing security agencies in policing our schools.
“We must warn that if the security situation in our schools and colleges is not guaranteed, the NUT will not hesitate to withdraw the services of all teachers in the affected states of the federation.
“The union is worried and greatly concerned over the increasing state of insecurity across the country, where attacks on soft target such as schools are fast becoming danger spot for bandit and other criminal elements in Nigeria.
“The NUT is alarmed by this brazen attack which has left a number of families and relatives distressed. We call on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency declare a state of emergency on security situation in the country.
“The current strategy deployed by our security agencies fall short of expectation considering that the Kagara abduction has just occurred while the nation is yet to fully contend with the December, 2020 abduction of students in Government Science Secondary School Kankara Katsina state.
“Such criminal elements have no place in a civilised society such as Nigeria. The Federal Government must deploy the full weight of our nations security apparatus to ensure the safe return of our abducted students and teachers.
“Furthermore steps must be taken to completely eliminate all forms of security threats to our schools. We wish to reiterate that teaching and learning can only be guaranteed in an atmosphere safety and security.”
FAAN reopens Lagos airport runway after aircraft incident
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reopened the 18R/36L runway at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.
The agency ordered the closure of the runway after a Boeing 737 aircraft operated by Azman Air burst its tyre shortly after landing at about 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
The General Manager in charge of Public Affairs, FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, told journalists the aircraft has been moved out of the runway.
She added that all the passengers and flight crew members were safely evacuated at 7:08 p.m.
Yakubu said: “The runway is now open and the aircraft has been removed.”
The airline had also explained the cause of the incident and apologised to the passengers in a statement issued on Tuesday evening.
It added that no casualty was recorded in the incident.
It read: “On Tuesday, February 16, 2021, around 6:00 p.m., our aircraft with registration number 5N SYS operating flight ZQ2325 inbound Lagos from Abuja was discovered to have a slight challenge with the tyre after landing at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.
“The first approach to landing onto runway 18L was discontinued due to bad weather around Lagos thereby holding a while for the weather to clear.
“The aircraft was landed safely on the second attempt at the international wing of the airport, only for the pilot to notice some vibration and sound of a burst during ground rolling.
“The pilot-in-command immediately contacted control tower for assistance and briefed the passengers that were eventually disembarked safely and transferred to the terminal. All the passengers were calm, as it was not a life-threatening incident.”
