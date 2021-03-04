 Delta, NIMASA to partner on maritime development | Ripples Nigeria
Delta, NIMASA to partner on maritime development

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, said on Thursday his administration would partner with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to develop the state’s maritime potential.

Okowa stated this when the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, and his management team paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Asaba.

The governor commended the management of the agency for reaching out to stakeholders in the littoral states in its bid to develop the maritime sector.

He said the take-off of the Maritime University in Okerenkoko had brought peace to the Niger Delta and pledged the support of the state government to the growth and development of the institution.

Okowa acknowledged that NIMASA had done well in Delta, but urged the agency to do more to enable the state to reap the dividends in the maritime sector.

The governor said: “I appreciate the effort of NIMASA in the establishment of the Maritime University in Okerenkoko.

“The school should be developed to international standards because of its uniqueness and for it to produce adequate manpower needed in the maritime sector.

“Indeed, the coming of the university gave birth to peace in the Niger Delta and we must appreciate NIMASA for its contribution.

“I am glad that a lot is being done by NIMASA, particularly in Delta State, and we will continue to appreciate it so that you can continue to do more.

“I am aware that we have been having issues with the ship repairs and building project and we will be happy to see this industry established to complement the university.

“We are aware that a lot of scholarship had been given to Delta indigenes and I must register our appreciation to NIMASA.”

Earlier in his remarks, Jamoh said he was in Delta as part of the stakeholders’ sensitisation on the development of the maritime sector.

