Delta PDP drowning, dying gradually, Guber aspirant laments

Delta State Governorship aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator James Manager, has declared that the party was drowning and dying owing to latest happenings in the state.

There has been an intense court tussle on who is the party’s governorship flag bearer in the State between Manager and the State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

This has torn PDP into shreds in the State as different camps have emerged.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, recently, had disqualified Oborevwori as the party’s governorship candidate.

Manager, who represents Delta South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, on Saturday, in a statement issued to newsmen in Warri, reacting to the court judgment, pledged never to do anything that would exacerbate the current bad blood in the party.

He maintained that he did not initiate any court case against the party’s governorship aspirants.

The statement reads in part: “I want to react to a trending story on a section of the media that I initiated a court case against one of the PDP governorship aspirants in Delta State.

“The purported story sponsored by well-known political merchants is a cesspool of lies and a journalism junkyard from where stories are fabricated against leading political lights.

“It is another desperate attempt to drag my humble self into the mud-sliding and regrettable- avoidable political quagmire we all find ourselves in Delta PDP today.

“I have spent almost 30 years in this business of politics and these stupendous insinuations being sponsored and peddled in the media by these political jobbers are not my modus operandi.

“My style on matters like this over the years are different. The story is fake and nothing could be farther from the truth.

“As the pioneer State Chairman of the party and by extension the father of PDP in Delta State, I would not do anything to further exacerbate the problems for the party and the future of Deltans because Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta.

“I’m greatly disturbed by the recent happenings at the party today. I would not feign ignorance as the party is drowning and dying gradually.

“If nobody is seeing it, I am seeing it and I am also feeling it greatly. I would have initiated certain preliminary actions pro bono but because I’m directly involved as a contender, I’m constrained. I want to be extremely careful and cautious with suggestions and interventions.

“Going forward, we have to be prayerful to God Almighty and believe in His Supremacy. May God not allow those who are inside and outside PDP who have all used its platform to acquire the big names they have today to destroy it. May that day never come, AMEN!”

