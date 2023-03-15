Politics
Delta PDP guber candidate, Oborevwori, escapes assassination attempt
Sheriff Oborevwori, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for governor of Delta State, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on his life on Sunday, according to Mr. Denis Otu, his chief press secretary.
Otu, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the incident happened between Elume Junction and Okuabude in the Okpe Local Government Area at around 9.05 p.m., adding that a policeman in the Oborevwori’s convoy was hurt.
Sheriff, who also serves as Speaker of the State House of Assembly, was claimed to be traveling back from Sapele after a political gathering.
Otu added that the exchange of fire between his security men and the suspected assassins lasted for about 10 minutes.
Delta govt approves 65 years retirement age for teachers
“The convoy of the Delta State PDP governorship candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Sunday, March 12, came under heavy attack from unknown gunmen between Elume Junction and Okuabude in Okpe Local Government Area of the state.
“The car, which he was driving and security vehicles attached to the convoy, were riddled with bullets in the incident that took place at about 9:05p.m.
“His brave security men rose to the occasion by engaging the suspected assassins in a duel which lasted for over 10 minutes before the gunmen took to their heels and disappeared into the night.
“Although no life was lost, one of the security men attached to the PDP governorship candidate sustained injuries,” Otu added.
