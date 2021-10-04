Delta police arrest man with 340 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition hidden in garri bag

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 37-year-old suspected armed robber, Solomon Ebe, with 340 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition hidden inside a bag of garri.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday, the spokesperson of the Command, Bright Edafe.

According to Edafe, the suspect was nabbed in the early hours of Friday by officers attached to the Bomadi Divisional patrol team, who were on stop-and-search duty along the Bomadi/Tuomo Road.

He said the police operatives had intercepted the 37-year-old suspect, who hails from Tuomo community of Burutu Local Government Area of the state, on his motorcycle.

“The operatives, who were discrete in their responsibilities on reasonable suspicion, decided to search the suspect and the bag.

“Upon search, three hundred and forty (340) rounds of AK-47 live ammunition, hidden inside the garri, were recovered. The suspect was arrested and investigation is ongoing,” Edafe said.

Also, the statement noted that a mob had also reportedly set a suspected tricycle thief on fire in Warri.

According to the statement, the incident took place on Thursday after the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the ‘A’ Division Warri was informed that the tricycle, with registration number FHR 600 QF, was snatched by a gang of four armed men at Hausa quarters and were moving towards Delta Line along the Warri/Sapele Road.

Edafe explained that while the Rapid Response team of the division was deployed to chase after the suspected thieves, one of them named Efe David jumped down from the tricycle and was immediately arrested, while the rest escaped with the tricycle.

“Information was quickly disseminated to other divisions and vigilantes which fortunately led to the arrest of one of them by the vigilantes with the snatched tricycle while two of the robbers escaped.

“The vigilantes were overpowered by an irate mob who delivered instant jungle justice on the suspect. The tricycle, a cut to size double barrel gun with two live cartridges, and some suspected stolen pieces of gold plated jewelry were recovered,” the statement added.

