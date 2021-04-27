Delta police arrests three kidnappers while collecting ransom, rescues victim | Ripples Nigeria

Three kidnappers who abducted one Peter Okologo in Delta State have been arrested by the state Police Command at Nigercat Ekpan in the Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, and rescued the victim.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement on Monday, said the kidnappers were arrested at the point of collecting ransom.

According to him, a complaint was received by the DPO of ‘A’ Division, Warri, on April 23 that one Okologo, 26, was kidnapped.

Edafe noted that the operation was led by one Ejiro John, 25, of Ogbori community in Warri, who came with a group of armed men, some of who were alleged to be in military uniform and armed with guns and other weapons.

Read also: Delta police discover area littered with human parts

“They stormed the house and whisked away Peter Okologo after firing gunshots and took him to an unknown destination.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO, ‘A’ Division, Warri, mobilised the rapid response team from the division and swung into action immediately and arrested another suspect, one Kingsley Omagbemi, 25,” he said.

The PPRO said after thorough investigation and interrogation, the two suspects who were arrested led the police team to Sapele, where one David Mojo, 32, was arrested at the kidnappers’ den.

According to Edafe, Mojo had already demanded the sum of N1 million from the victim’s family, but was arrested as he came out to collect the ransom, while the victim was rescued.

However, he said one of the kidnappers, simply identified as Alason, escaped with a black Toyota Camry with an unknown number plate, noting that efforts were being made to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

Join the conversation

Opinions