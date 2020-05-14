Delta police discover area littered with human parts

The Delta State Police Command on Wednesday paraded suspects arrested in connection with armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and gun running in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, while parading the suspects, also said the command had discovered a location littered with human parts in the state.

Inuwa also said that a police team was deployed in the location, which oozed of decomposing flesh stench, adding that the team discovered human skulls, bones, 15 used baby pads and other items there.

He said: “One Stephen Oyibare, a vigilante leader in the Igbogidi community in Udu, reported at the station that two suspected ritualists pretending to be of unsound minds were accosted under the DSC Expressway Bridge by Igbogidi.

“Upon a search of the suspects, Yakubu Bala, 33, from Taraba State, and Emmanuel Obughor, 30, from Ahoda, Rivers State, they were found with suspected human bones and other items. They were both very coherent when interrogated.

“Also, two suspected child traffickers, Tolulope Bosede, 45, and Abiola Komolafe, 20, both from Akure in Ondo State, were intercepted while in transit in a commercial bus along the Asaba-Benin Expressway by Okpanam.

“They were suspected to have sold a newly born male child to a trafficker in Onitsha and were heading back to their base in Akure when they were arrested by the police, who acted on a tip-off.

Read also: Member of criminal gang reveals how they abducted, killed 21-year-old man in Anambra

“In the course of investigation and following the confession of Bosede, the buyer, Mrs Nkaneme Melife, also later sold the child to another buyer, Mrs Ifeyinwa Ekunno, 56, of the Onora family house, Abba village. Their arrest led to the recovery of another two-week-old male child suspected to have been stolen from the same Mrs Ekunno.”

The police commissioner further disclosed that the patrol team on lockdown enforcement along the Ugheli/Patani Road arrested a 50-year-old man, Believe Obasare, in possession of two new single-barrelled guns concealed in a bag.

Similarly, operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also arrested a 64-year-old man, Young Origbe, for allegedly operating a gun and arms making factory in the area.

Some members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) from Ondo State were also paraded by the police boss.

According to Inuwa, the OPC members had no business in Delta except to commit crimes.

However, the leader of the group, Chief Sunday Ani, told journalists that they travelled to his Onicha-Ukwani village in the Ndokwa West area of the state to fortify themselves.

He said: “We are OPC members from Ondo and we came to Delta, which is my state, to fortify ourselves so that we will not fall into the hands of criminals. We always confront criminals, such as kidnappers, so we need to fortify ourselves against gunshots.

“We had taken the charm from my village and on our way back to Ondo, our vehicle broke down; it was in that process that the police arrested us. We are not criminals, we work together with the police and we cannot just wait for criminals to kill us just like that; so we went for spiritual fortification.”

Join the conversation

Opinions