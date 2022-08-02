Metro
DELTA: Police kill suspected IPOB commander in shootout
The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed Ali, has confirmed the killing of a suspected commander of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in a shootout in Oshimili North local government area of the state on Monday.
Ali who gave the confirmation in a statement on Tuesday morning, said other members of the IPOB gang that engaged the police team in the gun battle managed to escape into the bush with bullet wounds.
He added that one AK-47 rifle suspected to have been carted away by hoodlums who attacked officers a week earlier in Okpanam was recovered from the gang including assorted charms.
“Men of the Illah Division were on stop and search duty when the gunmen struck but luck ran against them as our gallant men repelled them after a fierce gun battle,” Ali said.
Read also: IPOB bans ‘Abuja-based’ Igbo politicians from South-East until Kanu is released
“Our men were able to chase them away and brought down one of them who was the leader of the gang.
“The corpse had charms tied on his waist which is a symbol of suspected IPOB members. There were other paraphernalia of the group recovered from the suspects.
“We know their trademark and modus operandi. Anywhere they operate, they wear masks, and of course, these ones wore masks when they came out of the bush to attack our men,” he added.
