Delta police parades two fake ASP, 17 others

The Delta State Police Command has arrested two fake Assistant Inspectors of Police, Bankole Odusi and Samuel Idowu for impersonating police officers and unlawful possession of firearms (improvised gun).

Parading the suspects along with 17 others at the Police headquarters in Asaba on Wednesday, for crimes including kidnapping, murder/ritual, cultism and robbery among others, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ali said his primary assignment was to provide adequate security for the good people of the state.

He said, “RRS operatives while on stop and search duty at head bridge Asaba, intercepted a Ford vehicle with two occupants one Samuel Idowu and one Bankole Odusi wearing police uniforms.

“Upon search, a toy Beretta pistol was recovered from them. On interrogation, they initially said they were police officers but later admitted to being spy police.”

Furthermore, Mohammed said the command is not relenting in its tireless efforts to fight crime and criminality, to sustain the force, and ensure that the criminally minded individuals will not see the state as a haven.

Meanwhile, confessing to the crime, the suspects said they are spy officers attached to a bank in Lagos Island.

“We work as spy officers in a bank in Lagos. Our boss sent us to deliver a vehicle Imo State. It was on our way to Imo State that the police intercepted us at Head Bridge. Our crime is that we wore the police uniform.”

When asked how they got the uniform, the suspects said they got the uniform at the Police Central Store.

