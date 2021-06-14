Delta Police reacts to ‘Fulani Jihadist’ threat letter | Ripples Nigeria

The Delta State Police Command has dismissed a letter purportedly threatening “Fulani Jihadist” attacks in some parts of the state if Governor Ifeanyi Okowa does not withdraw his support for a ban on open grazing.

The unsigned letter which were pasted on strategic positions in Asaba, the state capital, on Sunday, had warned Okowa that failure to withdraw his support for the ban within 72 hours, the group would embark on a series of attacks in Asaba and Agbor community in Ika North Local Government Area, which is a neighbouring community to Owa Alero where Okowa comes from.

Part of the letter titled: “Fulani jihadist warning: an open message of two-paragraphs to Delta State”, reads:

“This is to inform Delta State that the Fulani’s of Usman dan Fodio leadership shall do everything it can to uphold the legacy of our heritage of open grazing for we are nomadic people from origination and shall never negotiate the ownership of Nigeria and West Africa and Sub-Sahara.

“We hereby demand the governor of Delta State to immediately withdraw his stand for the call to ban open grazing in 17 regions in not less than 72 hours from the above date and also, withdraw his position as the leading voice for the governors.

“Failure to adhere to this demand for being the host of the 17 governors, Delta State, most likely the city of Asaba and Agbor, shall encounter severe consequences than that of Bornu, Kebbi, Kastina, Kaduna, Enugu, Benue, Oyo and many more that will not respect the Fulani’s heritage.”

However, the state police, in a statement on Monday, urged the public to disregard the letter, adding that it was the handiwork of miscreants and mischief makers to create panic in the state.

In the police statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, the state police spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, assured residents of the state that measures have been put in place to forestall any such occurrence.

“The Police Command is assuring members of the public to ignore the said publication which must have been pasted by miscreants to create panic in the state.

“All modalities have been put in place to forestall any of such occurrence. All residents are advised to go about their lawful businesses without fear or panic.

“Police operatives have been deployed across the state for the purpose of gathering intelligence. Other proactive measures have been put in place by the command.

“Members of the public are also urged to continue to partner with the police by providing useful information that will help in policing the state.”

By Isaac Dachen

