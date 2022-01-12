Delta Police reveals three people, not ten, died in church building collapse

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the number of casualties from the church building which collapsed on Tuesday evening in Okpanam community, near Asaba, in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the State.

Bright Edafe, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, in a statement issued on Wednesday, confirmed that three persons, two female children and a woman, lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

Earlier reports had stated that ten people had died from the collapse of the church building.

But Edgar said, “Rescue operation is over. 18 persons were rescued initially, four persons discharged, 11 persons still receiving treatment, three deaths recorded which include two female children and one woman. Their names are unknown for now. Kindly debunk the rumors making rounds that ten people died,” Edafe clarified.

